Support Grows for MAS Candidate for Elections in Bolivia

LA PAZ, Bolivia. – The candidate for the presidency of Bolivia for the Movement for Socialism, MAS, Luis Arce, leads the intention of votes with an increase in popular support for the general election in the South American country.

According to a new survey, Arce leads the race to polls with a 33 percent backing, followed by the contender of the Citizen Community alliance, Carlos Mesa, with 18 percentage points.

The de facto President and candidate of Juntos, Jeanine Anez, is in the third position, and also coup and former leader of the Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committee, Luis Fernando Camacho.

The poll indicates an increase in support for Arce by nearly two points from the previous poll, and a decrease in voter support for the rest of the candidates.