Russia’s press praises Cuban medical solidarity in Covid-19 times

Moscow, Russia.- Russia’s press highlighted this Monday Cuba’s solidarity by offering the service of its doctors to other nations, in the midst of the scourge of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The practice of the idea of mutual humanitarian aid completely changes the foundations of the world political system, deems the RIA Novosti agency.

Perhaps, this explains why Washington considers aid offered by Cuba as unacceptable even though this country’s emergency systems have repeatedly proven to be much more effective than the US’s, emphasizes RIA Novosti agency.

The Russian daily estimates that the Covid-19 disease imposes new codes of collaboration on the world. Russia provided China lots of aid and doctors in the Wuhan’s SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, and then China did so with Russia and Cuba in March and April, respectively.

The attitude of Russia and China seems to attempt the implementation of a new model of humanitarian aid, when in almost all nations there are affectations but mutual support develops, regardless of the economy of the country that receives or delivers the loads.

Washington, in turn, shows as the country that clings to maintaining its hegemonic positions and uncovers unorthodox practices such as kidnapping loads with medical products allocated for other nations, the newspaper comments.

Recently, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced that the White House is dedicated to preventing Cuba from purchasing artificial ventilators in the US, while sanctioning companies that should bring medical aid to the country.

All this occurs when Cuba sends its physicians to other nations, including western powers such as Italy, in addition to having medical personnel in over 60 countries, many before the Covid-19 disease appeared, Lavrov underscored.