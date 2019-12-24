Russian Prime Minister congratulates new Cuban counterpart

Moscow, Russia.- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev congratulated the new head of the Cuban Government, Manuel Marrero Cruz, for his recent election as Prime Minister by the National Assembly of People’s Power, the Russian cabinet reported today.

Russia and Cuba are united by historic ties of friendship and cooperation in the economic-commercial, investment and cultural-humanitarian sphere is developing dynamically, the statement from the executive press service adds.

The Russian Prime Minister also referred to joint projects in the energy, industrial, transport and infrastructure sectors.

‘I would like to reaffirm the willingness to carry out active work along the Government lines, with the aim of increasing the whole complex of the areas of mutual collaboration and promoting new initiatives with perspectives in different areas,’ the Medvedev statement highlights.

‘I take this opportunity to congratulate you on Christmas, the New Year and the national holiday for the Triumph of the Revolution,’ the Russian leader added.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez made a visit to this country in November, where he spoke with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and with Medvedev, with whom he addressed the progress of projects through which Russia participates in Cuba’s development program through 2030, and discussed ways to expand the areas of collaboration.