Russia Rejects U.S. Sanctions

MOSCOW, Russia.- Russia rejected the U.S. sanctions policy, including in the case of Venezuela, following draconian measures against Conviasa airline.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared that Washington and other Western powers are increasingly resorting to punishments against other nations.

On January 30, Russia denounced the United States’ insistence to keep the option of a force scenario regarding Venezuela and the launch of a campaign to accuse it of promoting terrorism in the region.

Finally, Peskov stated they believe that the scenarios of use of force remain on the White House agenda, ready to use any means to achieve a change of power in the South American country.