Russia rejects interference in Venezuela's internal affairs



MOSCOW, Russia.- Russia’s government rejected U.S. interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs by commenting on statements by American diplomacy Chief Michael Pompeo, on efforts to bring about a change of government in the South American nation.

Pompeo’s arguments about claims to political change in Venezuela are a recognition of America’s campaign to destabilize the situation in sovereign nations, Russian Chancellery’s spokeswoman Maria Zajarova denounced.

Zajarova emphasized that Pompeo’s words further show that the northern country never abandoned its tactics of meddling in the internal affairs of other nations and making forced changes of government.

The spokeswoman added that U.S. ambassadors tried to convince public opinion in Russia about their alleged peaceful intentions and the legality of American action in exporting freedoms.