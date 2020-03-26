Russia Announces Total Flight End

MOSCOW, Russia.- The number of infected in Russia with the new Coronavirus amounts to 840, after 182 new cases were detected, while the government announced the total suspension of international flights.

Of the aforementioned cases, 136 were recorded in Moscow, another group in Sverdlov, another in St. Petersburg, in Primorie, and in the republic of Sakha, the Operative General Staff to face Covid-19 indicated.

Similarly, Russia announced the suspension from tomorrow of all international flights, both scheduled and chartered, and it will only allow the arrival of Russians rescued in other nations.

In addition, the Executive directed to minimize the volume of staff in state bodies and considered it necessary to move them to remote working in all regions of the Russian Federation.