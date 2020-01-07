Puerto Rico Governor declares a state of emergency



SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico.- Puerto Rican ruler, Wanda Vazquez Garced, decreed a state of emergency and activated the National Guard, due to the 6,5 degree earthquake that kept the Puerto Rican population in anxiety.

Governor Vazquez Garced called to handle calmly the situation that caused panic in Puerto Ricans, as the earthquake has been felt in virtually the entire country.

The official announced that she activated the National Guard to assist in the verification of bridges, housing and roads, which may have been affected by the shocks, which left out some 250 thousand subscribers to the Electric Power Authority.

With the exception of essential services, classes in the public system were suspended until school buildings are inspected, several of which have been widely affected, and one even collapsed.