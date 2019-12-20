Plaza de la Dignidad in Chile closed to protesters

SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile.- Baquedano Square, in Santiago de Chile, christened Plaza de la Dignidad after the social outburst of October 18, was completely fenced in to prevent the population from manifesting on the site.

The esplanade became the nerve center of popular demonstrations, particularly on Fridays, the last of them a week ago, when it was filled with audiences to attend a Concert for Dignity by Inti Illimani, Los Bunkers and Illapu groups.

The cantata was held even though it was banned by the Metropolitan Intendancy, which already announced this week that there would be zero tolerance against protesters.

Now Mayor Felipe Guevara announced that both Baquedano Square, as well as the adjacent sectors of the Forest Park, Bustamante Park and Pio Nono, were completely bounded, including a fence to the perimeter where the monument to General Manuel Baquedano rises.