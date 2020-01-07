Pedro Sanchez Sworn in as President of Spanish Government



MADRID, Spain.- After Pedro Sanchez did not get the necessary absolute majority in the first vote last Sunday, in the second this Tuesday he achieved a simple majority.

Thus, the investiture has been carried out with 167 votes in favor compared to 165 against and the 18 abstentions of the pro-independence supporters of Esquerra Republicana of Catalunya and Eh Bildu.

According to experts, the vote has been really tight and until the last moment it was feared that some Member would change his vote, as a draw would have caused the investiture to fall.

Specialists who during the three days of this session experienced moments of great tension, starring the seats of the parliamentary right in the European nation.