New Argentine Government Advances Measures before Year-End

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. – Argentine President Alberto Fernandez initiated the first stage of his government with a series of measures he will send to Congress and concrete announcements to benefit several sectors in crisis.

Barely a week after taking over, Fernandez advanced the drug cut by 8 percent, a bonus for retirees and another for the so-called Universal Child Allowance, and he hopes to announce even more initiatives before the end of the year.

For retirees, like those who benefit from the Universal Child Allowance, there will be an increase of five thousand pesos by the end of the year, in addition the next distribution of food cards is announced.

The Argentine President said they will launch what he has defined as Feed Plan or Plan against Hunger, a project that will financially support every pregnant woman or with children.