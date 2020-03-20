More than a Thousand Died in Spain by Covid-19

MADRID, Spain.- The technical spokesman of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simon confirmed that Spain has just surpassed the figure of one thousand deaths due to the new coronavirus.

The total number of infected people in the country amounts to 20 thousand 412 people, much of the patients are hospitalized, while another group is admitted to Intensive Care Units.

Thus, after mandatory confinement in homes of the entire population was decreed last Saturday, the increase in cases has intensified in recent days.

Today in Europe thousands of contagions are accounted for, with the greatest number of sick and deceased in Italy and Spain.