Members of the French parliament urge to request Cuba’s aid

Paris, France.- The France-Cuba Friendship Group in the National Assembly urged Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to request Cuba’s support in combating the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus.

Seventeen members of the group and five other deputies, who represent various political tendencies, called in a letter on Philippe to promptly ask the Cuban government for the help of its doctors, in the framework of international collaboration to face the health emergency.

The parliamentarians highlighted that fifty Cuban health professionals are currently in the Lombardy region of Italy.

The letter recalls that France has been under a measure of population confinement since March 17th, to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The deputies pointed out that the most recent figures show that the spread of the virus is accelerating, and its dramatic consequences for the health of the French, despite the mobilization of all hospital personnel, who are in a situation of extreme tension.

Cuba has ratified its solidarity vocation in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.