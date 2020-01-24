Maduro recalled Fidel Castro’s arrival in Venezuela in January, 1959

Caracas, Venezuela.- Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro recalled today Fidel Castro’s first visit to this nation, after the Triumph of the Cuba Revolution on January 1, 1959.

On his Twitter account, Maduro recalled the arrival 61 years ago to Bolivar’s homeland of the victorious young man of Sierra Maestra, the eternal Commander Fidel Castro.

‘During that visit, filled with love and admiration, he called us to consolidate unity between our peoples, which is today a fact. Long live Cuba!,’ he tweeted.

On January 23, 1959, Fidel traveled abroad for the first time after overthrowing Fulgencio Batista’s dictatorship, due to an official invitation to participate in the celebrations for the first anniversary of the overthrow of the dictatorship in Venezuela.

Upon landing at Maiquetia Airport, the Cuban leader was received by thousands of Venezuelans raising signs with the slogans: ‘Long live Cuba! Long live Venezuela! Long live Fidel!’

In the afternoon, he participated in a public event at Plaza Aerea del Silencio in Caracas, and in his speech he reviewed the liberating struggle and defended the right to administer revolutionary justice.