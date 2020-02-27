Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica Receives Cuban Ambassador

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica.- The President of the Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica, Carlos Ricardo Benavides, received this Thursday the Ambassador of Cuba to that country, Jorge Rodriguez, and discussed the potential to promote the links between the two nations.

Rodriguez talked on the potential to boost relations between Parliaments on issues of great interest, such as environment, as well as in regional organizations such as the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament.

The Cuban diplomat expressed to the President of the Costa Rican Legislative the usefulness for his country of Costa Rica’s experience in environmental laws, national park conservation, sustainable tourism, and renewable energy.

Rodriguez pointed out that during the meeting with Benavides, they also discussed how the Legislative Assembly could contribute to the development of diplomatic relations between the two countries.