International Letter Expresses Thanks to Cuba

An international open letter with messages of thanks to Cuba and its health professionals fighting Covid-19 has already been signed by some 7,000 people from more than 80 countries around the world.

The message also demands an end to the U.S. economic, trade and financial blockade at this time, to help Cuban efforts to defeat the new coronavirus in the country and in several nations.

The online initiative was promoted by the British Cuba Solidarity Campaign, and calls on governments to urgently address the Trump Administration to eliminate that hostile policy, or at least temporarily suspend it, to allow supplies vital food, fuel and medical equipment to the Cuban people.

The text includes messages from countries such as India, Brazil, New Zealand, Nepal, Ethiopia, and passengers from British cruiser MS Braemar.

Lines for Cuba

The international open letter with messages of thanks to Cuba and its health professionals fighting Covid-19 includes at least 18 members of the British parliament and the Scottish parliament, who expressed their words to the island.

Paula Barker, a Member of Wavertree in Liverpool, said she was impressed by Cuban humanitarian assistance, and that these are selfless acts of kindness, are a ray of hope for us around the world.

Many of the passengers who were stranded at the MS Braemar left messages, including Michael Wood, who wrote: Thanks to Cuba. I was one of the passengers who was on the Braemar. Several countries refused to help, as the United States did. Only Cuba saved us.

Sandra Di Giantomasso, from Italy, wrote: A special thanks to Cuba for its humanity. I married a Cuban and saw the devastation these sanctions have caused to that people.