Industrial sector recovers in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria.- A report issued by the Syrian Ministry of Industry said the industrial sector of that Arab nation achieved a marked improvement during the current year.

The document details that more than 83,000 private sector industrial and artisanal facilities started to operate again or are in rehabilitation phase.

Syria’s Ministry of Industry explained the recovery is a consolidation to economic stability, after liberating large areas of the country from terrorism; and as for the industrial sector, the report revealed that 18 factories re-started, including the State Fertilizer Company’s plants.

The agency further stated that industrial production this year amounted to 360 billion Syrian pounds, the equivalent of US$750 million.