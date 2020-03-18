All for Joomla All for Webmasters
In Spain, They Call for Unity to Overcome Health Crises

Pedro Sanchez asked for unit to deal with the health crisis created by the new coronavirus.

MADRID, Spain. – The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, called for the unity of political forces and all citizens in the face of the health emergency created by the new coronavirus.

Sanchez appeared on Wednesday at the Congress of Deputies to account for the state of alarm decreed, and explain the exceptional social, economic and health measures approved by his administration to combat the pandemic.

“Spain is a country that has decided not to give up. A society like that can’t stop it. Not even the most damaging virus,” the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party said.

“Until the vaccine arrives, we are the vaccine,” the Social Democrat politician emphasized, who on Tuesday announced the launch of a 200 billion euro plan to protect families, workers and businesses from the effects of coronavirus.

