Impeachment to give Trump arms for re-election campaign



WASHINGTON, USA.- With the next end of the impeachment and assured acquittal, U.S. President Donald Trump emerges emboldened from the greatest test of his mandate on track to the re-election campaign.

“Democratic adversaries used the constitutional weapon and did not defeat it,” the New York Times warned in addressing the issue.

In fact, the newspaper said, not even the Blue Force succeeded in carrying out a full trial with witnesses to support the accusations against the property tycoon who became head of the White House.

Trump will be emboldened to demand exoneration and bring his case of grievance, persecution and resentment to the election campaign; for those close to him the impeachment will be a stain, but he will go down the record as the first President in the United States to face voters after an impeachment process, the Times estimated.