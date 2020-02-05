Huawei could lay Google completely aside



BEIJING, China.- Chinese electronics and communications giant Huawei seems determined to completely lay Google and its features aside in the near future.

The Asian company continues to be unable to use Google services and applications due to the U.S. ban, and has therefore announced a significant price cut from the future launch of HUAWEI P40 Pro mobile device.

The price decrease intends to compensate, in some way, the user who when accessing this new cell phone, knows he will not enjoy the usual features present in other terminals such as Samsung.

Following constant pressure from the United States, Huawei decided to invest a lot of money in improving its own app ecosystem, and created Huawei Mobile Services to say a definitive goodbye to Google’s monopoly.