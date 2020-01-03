French supporters of Cuba welcome anniversary of the Revolution

Paris, France.- The French association Cuba Linda celebrated today the 61 years of the Cuban Revolution and wished the people of the island new successes in the construction of their sovereign project and resistance to US aggressions.

‘We congratulate Cuba and wish President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and all the people a happy and prosperous 2020, after a year of struggles and victories,’ Rose-Marie Lou told Prensa Latina.

Lou, in charge of the policy of the association created in 1998 to boost links between France and Cuba, said that a 2019 full of challenges for the Revolution was expected, but the reality exceeded any forecasts.

‘Last year was a real challenge, since it began with a terrible tornado in Havana and continued in its entirety marked by the escalation of attacks by the empire, which activated Title III of the Helms-Burton Act to intensify its blockade and launched strong persecution to prevent the arrival of fuel,’ she stressed.

According to the activist, no less despicable was the US government’s campaign to discredit Cuban medical cooperation, which spreads solidarity around the world.

Despite all this, the Cuban people were again victorious, because in the face of the attacks they demonstrated courage and commitment, she noted.

Regarding Washington’s objective to isolate Cuba, the representative of Cuba Linda stressed that this has been a total failure, as demonstrated in November by the Anti-Imperialist Solidarity Conference, for Democracy and against Neoliberalism, held in Havana.