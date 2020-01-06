All for Joomla All for Webmasters
French Retirement Reform Enters Decisive Week

French retirement reform enters decisive week
PARIS, France.- The reform of the retirement system in France enters in a decisive week, both for the government, which rules out of withdrawing it, and for trade unions, opposed to it.

The days of expectation begin when 33 unemployment days are completed in rejection of the project of establishing a universal point system, and an equilibrium age of 64.

The first meeting of the Council of Ministers in 2020 will take place before the new round of dialogue scheduled for tomorrow between the government and trade unions, following several sessions at the end of last year without major progress.

The tense scenario over the strike and the lack of agreements tends to complicate in the coming hours, with the call of some sectors to start tomorrow the blockade of France’s refineries, a measure considered illegal by the government.

