French communists voice opposition to the US blockade against Cuba

Paris, Cuba.- The National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF), Fabien Roussel, on Wednesday urged French activists and the international community to raise their voices against the US blockade against Cuba.

‘We want this demand to be heard in France, Europe and around the world,’ he said in statements to Prensa Latina.

According to Roussel, the PCF ratifies its full support for the struggle of the Cuban people against the economic, commercial and financial blockade tightened by the Donald Trump administration.

‘We join the international campaign rejecting the US blockade and urge the French people to join us, many of them with the experience of having previously visited Cuba,’ he stressed.