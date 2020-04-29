France advocates Nobel Prize for Cuban solidarity physicians

Paris, France.- The French association Cuba Linda advocated today for the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical brigades Henry Reeve, deployed in more than 20 countries for the fight against the Covid-19.

The international community is witnessing the solidarity of health professionals who leave their country to provide services and share experiences in other parts of the world, which in the case of the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus even reach the heart of Europe, it specified in a statement to which Prensa Latina had access.

According to the organization founded in 1998 to promote friendly ties with the island, the media cannot hide a gesture that comes as a surprise to many in Europe, but is well known in Africa, Asia and Latin America, where thousands of doctors in Cuba have been saving lives since the first years of the triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959.

Fidel Castro said in 2003 in Buenos Aires that Cuba was sending doctors and not bombs, and two years later the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics was born with the intention of assisting the poor population of New Orleans, abandoned to their fate by the U.S. government after Hurricane Katrina, which rejected the proposal, it recalled.

Cuba Linda pointed out that Norwegian unions proposed in 2015 that the island’s doctors be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, in the context of their presence in West Africa to fight Ebola.

This army of white coats is now involved in the battle against Covid-19 in several countries, including Italy, Andorra and France (overseas departments), despite the criminal blockade by the United States, it stressed.

In that sense, Cuba Linda highlighted the existence of other voices in the planet that are asking for the recognition of these doctors.