Evo Morales will issue last management report from Argentina



BUENOS AIRES, Argentina.- The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, will issue this Wednesday from Argentina his last speech and management report of his constitutional mandate, which had to interrupt last November 10 forced by a coup d’état.

From the Estadio Deportivo Español, located in the city of Buenos Aires, the indigenous leader will lead a mobilization during which the cessation of the coup government will be required, in order to restore institutionalism in Bolivia.

Unlike other years in Bolivia, where the presidential message was issued to continue with the parade of several social organizations, this Wednesday it is only expected the report by de facto President Jeanine Anez.

Given this scenario, the leader of the six Federations of the Tropic of Cochabamba, Segundina Orellana, assured that community radios will not transmit the speech of the coup president.