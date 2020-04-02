Documentary on Cuban Drug to Be Released in the USA

WASHINGTON, USA. –American public television network PBS, today will premiere the documentary titled Cuba’s Cancer Hope, about Cuban lung cancer drug CIMAVax, in which institutions of the Island and the United States collaborate.

PBS recalled that when the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba nearly 60 years ago left the Caribbean country isolated from medical resources, Cuban scientists were forced to be creative.

That American public television network added that the island’s specialists have developed lung cancer vaccines, so promising, that some Americans defy blockade and travel to Cuba for treatment.

The media also emphasized that, in an unprecedented move, Cuban researchers are working with U.S. partners to facilitate access to medicines.