Diaz-Canel highlights Cuba’s role in defending regional integration

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is an active regional actor in the defense of Latin American and Caribbean integration, President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted this Thursday, on sharing an article on the issue published in local press.

The president shared on Twitter a report by Granma newspaper that reflects what happened at the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held recently in Mexico.

The Cuban delegation, chaired by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, advocated revitalizing the regional mechanism that began operating in 2011 in Caracas, Venezuela.

Diaz-Canel also ratified the commitment of Cuba with the Latin American and Caribbean integration process, and the consolidation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, proclaimed at the 2nd CELAC Summit held in Havana in 2014.

Media sources also highlighted the work plan presented by Mexico as CELAC president pro tempore, aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and coordination.