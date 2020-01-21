Democrats want a progressive President in America



WASHINGTON, USA.- Democratic Congressman Pramila Jayapal believes the United States should elect a progressive president, to avoid in the future the conditions existing today with Republican Donald Trump.

The legislator for Washington, who two days ago gave her support to Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, predicted that if a progressive doesn’t win the presidency, the northern country will have to deal with another Trump.

People are suffering and our job must be to fix that suffering, the Democratic Congressman said on Monday, as progressive politicians warn of the large income inequalities in the United States and the problems many workers face.

When announcing this Sunday in Twitter her endorsement of Sanders´s campaign, Pramila Jayapal remarked Sanders has the bold passion, authenticity and clarity the working people need.