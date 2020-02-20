Cuba’s policy distinguished by its compliance with international law

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba stands out for its strict adherence to International Law and the United Nations (UN) Charter, said Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez today.

On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy stressed that his country defends the peaceful resolution of disputes, the prohibition of the use of force and the threat of its use.

He also pointed out that as principles of its foreign policy, Cuba promotes respect for self-determination, sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of States.

In a previous publication, the Cuban Foreign Minister criticized the U.S. sanctions against the Russian company Rosneft Trading S.A., which he described as a new violation of international law and the universally recognized rules of trade.

Rodriguez said that Washington has no right to impose unilateral measures on entities from other States that do business with Venezuela.

On the new sanctions of the White House, Tuesday, the Venezuelan Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, ratified that her country will consolidate the strategic bilateral cooperation with Russia despite the US sanctions.

She assured that Venezuela and the Eurasian nation will maintain relations even in the midst of the coercive, unilateral and illegal measures that the Washington government insists on imposing to affect those relations and the sources of income to the Venezuelan State.