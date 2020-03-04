All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»»Cuba’s FM sends condolences to the U.S. after tornado in Tennessee

Cuba’s FM sends condolences to the U.S. after tornado in Tennessee

0
By on International News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez sent Tuesday his deep condolences to the U.S. people after a tornado hit Nashville, in Tennessee, which left at least 19 dead.

Bruno Rodriguez extended on Twitter his deep condolences to relatives of victims and evacuees.

The U.S. authorities reported the tornado caused great material damage and a high number of injured, declaring Tennessee as a state of emergency.

In Putnam, Wilson, Benton and Davidson counties, dozens of buildings were ravaged or partially damaged, prompting Gov. Bill Lee to declare a state of emergency.

At least 50,000 houses and businesses remain with no electricity, and the John C. Tune Airport was significantly damaged, the Nashville Police Department posted on Twitter.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.