Cuba’s FM sends condolences to the U.S. after tornado in Tennessee

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez sent Tuesday his deep condolences to the U.S. people after a tornado hit Nashville, in Tennessee, which left at least 19 dead.

Bruno Rodriguez extended on Twitter his deep condolences to relatives of victims and evacuees.

The U.S. authorities reported the tornado caused great material damage and a high number of injured, declaring Tennessee as a state of emergency.

In Putnam, Wilson, Benton and Davidson counties, dozens of buildings were ravaged or partially damaged, prompting Gov. Bill Lee to declare a state of emergency.

At least 50,000 houses and businesses remain with no electricity, and the John C. Tune Airport was significantly damaged, the Nashville Police Department posted on Twitter.