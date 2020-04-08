Cuban residents in Peru highlight mutual repatriation operation

Lima, Peru.- The Association of Cuban Residents in Peru highlighted the recent cooperation between both countries that made possible the repatriation of Cuban visitors from Peru and Peruvians from Cuba, as a result of solidarity and collaboration.

During a public statement, the group stated that the operation that allowed 73 Cubans could return to the homeland on April 2 in a plane that traveled to the island and brought Peruvians to Lima, in both cases stranded by the closure of airports to avoid the spread of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, was achieved after three weeks of intense coordination between authorities from both countries.

The statement highlights the work carried out by the foreign ministries and embassies of both countries and the actions by Cuban Ambassador Sergio Gonzalez and officials, in coordination with the Association of Cuban Residents in Peru ‘Raices Mambisas’, in caring for their compatriots during the wait.

The document points out that Cuba transferred to Havana the Peruvians who were in different cities on the island.

About Cuba, the association indicates that the Caribbean nation is living a period of difficult circumstances and makes a huge and commendable effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which requires the discipline of its citizens, but it will win once again.