Cuban President highlights IV Conference The Nation and Emigration

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said today that the IV Conference ‘The Nation and Emigration’, to be held from April 8 to 10 in this city, has to mark a milestone in the relations among Cubans.

This Thursday, the Cuban leader will attend the annual report of the Cuban foreign policy work during 2019 and the priorities for this year. The meeting will take place at the headquarters of the Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry.

‘The report reflects the hard work in a year of high complexity due to the intensification of the blockade, which also furiously attacks our tourism and seeks to denigrate achievements such as citizen security, health and others,’ said Díaz-Canel, according to the Cuban Presidency’s Twitter site.

In another tweet, he reported that in his speech the Cuban president stressed that the IV Conference should promote rapprochement and mutual understanding ‘to participate together in the defense of the country’s sovereignty, unity and development.

The Cuban Government has stressed that the event ‘The Nation and Emigration’, in its fourth edition, is an expression of its unequivocal will to continue deepening the ties with its nationals abroad.

A tweet from Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez this Thursday reminded that 2019 was a complex and challenging year with important results for Cuba and its people, who are the main protagonists of Cuban revolutionary diplomacy.

The meeting was also attended by Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas.