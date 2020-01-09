Cuban president expresses solidarity with Puerto Rico after quakes

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed today his solidarity with Puerto Rico, hit by several earthquakes, including one of 6.4 magnitude, which caused serious property damage.

‘The sister Island of Charm, the #Puerto Rico with which we share traditions, history and independence quests, is suffering the onslaught of strong earthquakes,’ the Cuban president tweeted.

‘Our infinite solidarity with our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters,’ Diaz-Canel added.

Puerto Rican Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency on the island due to the serious damage reported to a number of homes, businesses, and structures, including schools and churches.