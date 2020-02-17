Cuban embassy and Colombian department share experiences

Bogota, Colombia.- The Cuban Embassy in Colombia and executives in northern Magdalena department, shared experiences on areas of social development.

The Cuban delegation is led by Ambassador Jose Luis Ponce, and they were invited to that department by Magdalena governor Carlos Caicedo, diplomatic sources reported on Sunday.

Caicedo and Virna Johnson, mayor of Santa Marta, capital of Magdalena department, explained the Cuban diplomats the social situation of the territory and the prospects for cooperation in social areas, the information states.

We are currently at a productive negotiation with the Cuban Embassy, the Magdalena Governorship and our working team to strengthen alliances on strategic issues that contribute to the unstoppable development of our citizens, the mayor of Santa Marta posted on his Twitter account. We will sign a framework agreement to strengthen sports, education and health in Santa Marta with international cooperation alliances with the Cuban Embassy in Colombia, Johnson said.