Cuban doctors’ solidarity in Djibouti has no borders

Havana, Cuba.- ‘If the novel SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus enters the poor neighborhoods, it is going to be a catastrophe’, Julio Linares, young specialist and member of the Cuban Medical Brigade in Djibouti, said categorically referring to the pandemic.

The tiny country located in the Horn of Africa, unknown in the global geopolitical context, is now facing ?such as the 55 states of the continent- the real threat of the coronavirus disease, in which about 90 confirmed cases have been recorded until April 6.

Based on 2017 data, Djibouti has a population of 956,985 inhabitants, ranking 171, according to the 2019 Human Development Report Office of the UN Development Program, which is why it is considered among the low-scale countries in that condition.

Linares, who works in the Biomedical Engineering department at General Peltier Hospital, stated that his predictions may or may not be true, but what is clear is the disposition by Cuban health workers and Djiboutian doctors to fight the pandemic.

Amid the epidemiological situation caused by Covid-19′, Cuban health collaborators are immersed in making a correct classification of patients according to care priorities’, he told Prensa Latina by email.