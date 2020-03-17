All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Cuban Advise to Face Coronavirus in Venezuela

By on International News
Covid-19 affects several nations of the world. Photo/Taken from Telesur.

By: Elvis Gil Dominguez, special envoy of Cuban Radio

CARACAS, Venezuela.- Specialists from Henry Reeve Medical Brigade began this Tuesday a period of training for managers and collaborators of the Social Missions of Cuba in Venezuela to eliminate the Coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting focuses on an exchange on the epidemiological state of the Bolivarian nation, knowledge of the spread of the disease and the main measures to counter it.

The head of the brigade, Dr. Jose Ernesto Betancourt Lavastida, praised the preparation of the collaborators of the Cuban Medical Mission to care for the Venezuelan people and the guarantee of care centers for the sick.

The advice of members of the Henry Reeve Brigade to the health mission’s cooperators will be indefinite and includes the staff of the Venezuelan Public Health System in all 24 states of the country.

