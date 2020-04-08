Cuba reaffirms its support for Rafael Correa

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has confirmed on Wednesday the country´s support to former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), who has been sentenced to prison for allegedly corruption acts.

On Twitter, Bruno Rodriguez posted Cuba´s rejection of indictments against Rafael Correa, described by Correa himself as a sign of political persecution.

¨We reaffirm our support and confidence in former President Rafael Correa. We strongly reject politically motivated court proceedings against leftist leaders in Our America,¨ Bruno Rodriguez live-tweeted.

On Tuesday, an Ecuadorian court found Correa guilty of allegedly committing corruption crime and sentenced him, in the first instance, to eight years in prison for the so-called Bribery Case 2012-2016.

The legal process describes an alleged corruption plot orchestrated under Rafael Correa, involving both domestic and foreign companies including the Brazilian Odebrecht.

It was about receiving payments to finance the political movement Alianza Pais in exchange for awarding million-dollar contracts, according to the accusations.