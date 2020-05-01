Cuba, Iran Foreign Ministers talk about collaboration before Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held a telephone conversation today with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, about cooperation to deal with Covid-19.

The Foreign Minister said on Twitter that they talked about the need to collaborate as part of the international community to address the pandemic, as well as the importance of ending unilateral sanctions motivated by political reasons.

Rodriguez also spoke about the international health emergency with the foreign ministers of Russia, Seguéi Lavrov, and China, Wang Yi, with whom he addressed aspects of possible joint work in the current crisis.

The day before, international organizations demanded the end of the coercive measures, both in the political and economic fields, that the US government applies to 39 countries, but that it focuses more strongly on Venezuela, Cuba and Iran.

In an appeal for May 1st, they emphasized the unfairness of this action, which causes these peoples to suffer from lack of medicines and hospital supplies since before the pandemic, which is intensified in this context.

Cuba, however, has maintained a policy of cooperation with other nations, as evidenced by the sending of health workers to approximately twenty countries, at the request of their governments.