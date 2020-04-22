Cuba, emblematic in solidarity, says FSLN leader in Nicaragua

Managua, Nicaragua.- Cuba is emblematic by sending doctors to different countries of the world in the face of the current world pandemic of the Covid-19, commented today Carlos Fonseca Teran, leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN).

Appearing on the TV program ‘Detalles del Momento’, the acting Secretary of International Relations of the FSLN leader specified that this solidarity practice reaches even countries that had dispensed with the doctors on the island, in reference to neighboring Honduras.

Cuba has always been characterized by being the most solidarity-oriented country in the world throughout history, answered the son of the FSLN’s founder to a question from the show’s host, Moises Absalon Pastora.

A country that is subject to an economic blockade and has been able to offer its support in many aspects to so many countries in the world is something out of the ordinary, he stressed.

You look at rich countries fighting each other for equipment and drugs in the midst of a pandemic, it shows incredible levels of dehumanization, he compared.

He added that the Caribbean island provides support without hegemonic interests, unlike those who claim to help, but what they do is to influence and strengthen their dominance in the world.

In response to a comment by the host who recalled the insistence of the current U.S. administration on the blockade of Cuba, the panel analyzed that Washington has no way of diverting attention from the disaster caused by the new coronavirus pandemic in the northern country.