Cuba announces Meeting for Political Consultations with Canada

Havana, Cuba.- The 5th Meeting for Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Cuba and Canada will take place from March 4 to 6, Cuban First Deputy Foreign Minister Marcelino Medina announced.

The diplomat, who will head the Cuban delegation to the meeting, said on Twitter that the talks will coincide with the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Cuban Embassy in Canada noted that the General Consulates in Montreal and Toronto will welcome Deputy Minister Medina, who will also pay a working visit to Quebec from March 1 to 3.

Canada is Cuba’s major tourist-sending market, second major foreign investor and fourth major trading partner, as well as one of the main sources of cooperation projects with the Caribbean island.

