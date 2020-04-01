Coronavirus consultations increases in Caracas

By: Elvis Gil Dominguez, Special Envoy of Cuban Radio

CARACAS, Venezuela.- The opening of a consultation for the care of patients with respiratory conditions, strengthens the confrontation with Covid-19 at Rafael Urdaneta Center for Integral Diagnostics, in the Venezuelan capital.

The coordinator of the center, Dr. Anniel Mesa Artola, emphasizes that the consultation has medical staff from Cuba and Venezuela, and is systematically activated for the purpose of classifying potential patients.

Public health professionals also visit the villagers, to assess respiratory symptoms and the epidemiological environment of the 14 communities that belong to the center.

The new consultation of Rafael Urdaneta Center for Integral Diagnostics, in Caracas, also has medicines, transportation, among other logistical resources as a guarantee of medical assistance of the National Primary Care Program.