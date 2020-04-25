China Supports World Health Organization

BEIJING, China.- In the midst of the global expansion of SARS-Cov2 new coronavirus, China announced a new $30 million donation to WHO to support vulnerable nations, i.e. the poorest, in contrast to the U.S. position denying funding to the organization.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reiterated that his country needs to significantly increase its testing capacity to effectively contain the coronavirus.

On the other hand, an international team of researchers developed a mobile phone accessory that can detect pathogens of a viral or bacterial nature in just half an hour.

And Brazil’s Health Minister Nelson Teich said he doesn’t know if the country is experiencing an upward trend in coronavirus deaths, even though death record broke, with 407 dead in just 24 hours.

Democratic Korea Reports No Covid-19 Cases

Hans Kluge, World Health Organization’s European regional director, described as an ‘unimaginable human tragedy’ the death of 55 thousand elderly on the Old Continent due to Covid-19.

It was also known that the Ministry of Public Health of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea launched a digital online portal that mainly reflects the country’s response to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, with no records to date in that nation.

Meanwhile, 43 percent’s leap in the number of contagions with the new coronavirus in Africa in only one week, worries the World Health Organization today.

In addition, the Missouri Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the Chinese authorities for the coronavirus pandemic which, in his view, has led to the loss of life and serious economic consequences in that U.S. state.