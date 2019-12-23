All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»»China Ready to Bring Ties with Cuba to Higher Levels

China Ready to Bring Ties with Cuba to Higher Levels

0
By on International News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

China ready to bring ties with Cuba to higher levels
BEIJING, China.- China reaffirmed this Monday its strong readiness to take advantage of the 60th anniversary of its ties with Cuba to tie them up through a deeper, more comprehensive and more well-being multispectral cooperation for both peoples.

According to Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing is ready to celebrate the ephemeris in 2020 together with Havana, seeing it as a new historical starting point that will strengthen mutual political trust.

Geng said his country wants to expand the width and depth of bilateral cooperation and boost fraternal exchanges across multiple areas in order to reap new fruits and better benefits for its peoples.

The official also welcomed the appointment of Manuel Marrero as Prime Minister of the island and recalled that his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, sent a congratulatory message.

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.