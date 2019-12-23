China ready to bring ties with Cuba to higher levels



BEIJING, China.- China reaffirmed this Monday its strong readiness to take advantage of the 60th anniversary of its ties with Cuba to tie them up through a deeper, more comprehensive and more well-being multispectral cooperation for both peoples.

According to Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing is ready to celebrate the ephemeris in 2020 together with Havana, seeing it as a new historical starting point that will strengthen mutual political trust.

Geng said his country wants to expand the width and depth of bilateral cooperation and boost fraternal exchanges across multiple areas in order to reap new fruits and better benefits for its peoples.

The official also welcomed the appointment of Manuel Marrero as Prime Minister of the island and recalled that his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, sent a congratulatory message.