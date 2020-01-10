All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Chileans Rejects Presence of OAS Secretary-General

By on International News
Chileans rejects presence of OAS Secretary-General

Photo taken from Prensa Latina.

SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile.- The Communist Youth of Chile described Luis Almagro, Secretary-General of the Organization of American States, OAS, as an accomplice to the serious violations of human rights in that country.

The youth branch of the Communist Party of Chile denounced that Almagro defended the actions of President Sebastian Pinera against social demonstrations in the country, even unaware of the allegations of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, dependent on OAS.

In this regard, the Communist Youth of Chile described the Secretary General of the OAS as a non-welcome person for the Chilean people , because it defended the work of President Pinera who said guarantees human rights.

In this way, Almagro ignored national and international reports that showed and denounced massive human rights violations in the country.

