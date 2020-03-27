British PM Gives Positive to Covid-19

LONDON, UK.- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he tested positive for the new Coronavirus, but said he will remain at the forefront of the national response to the pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s office explained that Johnson submitted to the test on the advice of his chief medical adviser after showing mild symptoms; now the politician is isolated in his official residence.

“Have no doubt I can continue, thanks to the magic of modern technology to communicate with my entire team, leading the fight against coronavirus,” Johnson said in a video.