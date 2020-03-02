Bolivia’s Fraud Discard Hits OAS

LIMA, Peru.- The deterioration of Organization of American States (OAS) has grown following the publication in the United States of a study that found there was no fraud in the Bolivian elections of last October, former Peruvian Chancellor Rafael Roncagliolo said.

Roncagliolo pointed out that the Organization of American States has deteriorated greatly, having made no progress in the face of the Venezuelan crisis, encouraging instead the outbreak of centrifugal forces within the region.

The former minister addressed the issue in an article supporting the candidacy of his compatriot Hugo de Zela to the Secretariat General of OAS, in front of Luis Almagro and former Ecuadorian chancellor Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

On the other hand, the Hildebrandt en sus Trece Peruvian opposition weekly augurs the failure of Zela’s candidacy, because his preaching of consensus-seeking against polarization in OAS did not find an echo.