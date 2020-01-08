Basic Health Teams Work in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela.- Nearly 16,000 Basic Health Teams work in the 24 states of Venezuela to improve life in the community.

The coordinator of the Cuban Medical Mission in Venezuela, Dr. Reinol Garcia Moreiro, emphasized that the Basic Health Teams have a doctor, a nurse and a promoter to assist specific populations from the Popular Offices.

The teams and offices correspond to the Mission Barrio Adentro 1 (“Mission inside the Neighborhood”), initiated by Cuban internationalists and now its continuity rests with Venezuelan staff as part of the actions of the Integral Collaboration Agreement between Cuba and Venezuela.

The Basic Health Teams were trained by Cuban aid workers to create a health care structure to care for patients and prevent disease from the community core.