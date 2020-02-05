American Democrat Calls Trump a Criminal

WASHINGTON, USA.- Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen assured this Wednesday that the behavior of U.S. President Donald Trump has all the marks to call him a criminal.

After the Maryland state legislator, the Republican President committed acts that that nation’s founders would define as bribery and extortion, and added that Trump is an ongoing threat to national security.

For his part, the Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Charles Schumer, accused his Republican colleagues of sweeping Trump’s misconduct under the rug, and highlighted the Republican government and senators hide the truth.

Since the Democratic-majority House of Representatives accused the head of State of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress last December 18, many analysts, politicians and the media mentioned the exoneration as Trump’s safest verdict.