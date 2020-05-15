Puerto Rico supports Nobel Peace Prize’ to Cuban doctors

San Juan, Puerto Rico.- The Pro-Human Rights Committee in Puerto Rico has joined the international demands to nominate the ‘Henry Reeve’ medical brigade for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Committee’s spokesman Eduardo Villanueva Muñoz stated on Thursday that the Puerto Rican organization, which fights to preserve human rights in the country, unanimously decided to support the initiative by the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity to the Peoples to support the nomination to the Cuban medical brigade.

Villanueva told Prensa Latina that by honoring the Cuban medical brigade, ‘we do not privilege a country by recognizing its internationalist duty, we rather honor the concept that the right to life and the right to health cannot be excluded from the obligation of the big capital of any country or government.’

The ‘Henry Reeve’ International Contingent of Specialized Physicians in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemic was founded in August 2005, as an initiative of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to provide aid to the population affected by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

Since its founding, the brigade has traveled the world providing assistance to nations hit by health disasters, such as cholera, Ebola, and Covid-19, or natural disasters, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and storms.