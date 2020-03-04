Letsie III of Lesotho pays a visit to LATAM School of Medicine

Havana, Cuba.- Letsie III, king of Lesotho, on Tuesday paid an official visit to the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM), where he witnessed the humanistic training of health professionals who study in Cuba.

The king of Lesotho, who has been visiting Cuba since last Saturday, was welcomed at the ELAM, based in west of Havana, by the Cuban Deputy Minister of health, Marcia Cobas, and Dr. Yoandra Muro, ELAM rector.

11 Lesothian students are currently studying medicine in Cuba, five of them at ELAM, from where 16 Lesothians have graduated.

Meanwhile, a Cuban brigade of health professionals is providing healthcare to the people of Lesotho.

On Monday, distinguished visitor met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, with whom he held official talks.

He also paid tribute to Cuba´s National Hero Jose Marti, laying a wreath at the foot of Jose Marti´s monument at the Revolution Square.

Letsie III´s third official visit to Cuba ratifies the will to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation, based on mutual respect, said the Cuban Foreign Ministry when announcing Letsie III´s arrival.

In 2019, Cuba and Lesotho celebrated four decades of diplomatic relations and are working to promote the cooperation projects in health and sports sectors.