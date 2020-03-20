Five new Covid-19 cases in Cuba, totaling 16

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Havana, Cuba.- Cuban healthcare authorities reported five other Covid-19 cases on Thursday, so the total number of patients rose to 16.
The new patients are four foreigners and a Cuban woman from Italy who works in a cruise ship, Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal said at the daily meeting to evaluate the prevention and control plan against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and chared by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
All 15 cases (one patient died) have a stable condition without complications so far, as well as their contacts.
He added that 523 patients, including 159 foreigners, remain hospitalized under epidemiological surveillance.
The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 153 countries with more than 213,000 cases and 8,800 deaths so far.
